Search Continues In Tucson Area For Missing Mother Of NBC Host Savannah Guthrie. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

FBI agents have revealed that a 'ransom letter was sent to the media' following the disappearance of TV host Savannah Guthrie's mother, as law enforcement insist the 84-year-old is "still out there".

It comes as the TV host called for her mother's captor to "reach out" to the family after she was taken from her home five days ago and produce "proof of life". The NBC anchor pleaded for her mother Nancy's return in an emotional video posted on social media, after she was reported missing on Sunday. Flanked by her siblings, Ms Guthrie said: "We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated." Speaking on Thuresday evening, Heith Janke, the FBI special agent in charge of the case, told the media that the bureau is aware of a "ransom letter that was sent to the local media and then to national outlets". He adds that the FBI is taking it seriously and there is communication with Nancy Guthrie's family."

Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home near Tuscon, Arizona, on Saturday and was reported missing the following day after she failed to appear at church. "We advise and recommend from a law enforcement perspective, any action taken on any ransom is ultimately decided by the family," Janke says. It comes as the FBI special agent revealed that an "imposter" had been arrested attempting to profit of the mother's disappearance. The individual was arrested "earlier this morning", he confirmed, but the FBI does not believe it has any real connection to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Sheriff Chris Nanos also addressed rumours of forced entry to the 84-year-old's home, insisting he didn't know where such a rumour had originated but that he would not be commenting on the matter. It comes as the Sheriff also added that he office cannot confirm whether "any cameras were smashed or destroyed" around the house. "That's something we're not confirming." No suspect or person of interest has been identified, police said.

Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos speaks to the media in Tucson, Arizona regarding the search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie. Picture: Getty

Speaking following the disappearance of the 84-year-old, Nancy's daughter appealed: "We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us." Investigators believe she was taken against her will after they found signs of forced entry at her home - details that FBI officials and the police are now refusing to confirm. Several media organisations reported receiving "ransom notes" earlier this week, which they handed over to police. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters that the disappearance of Nancy, who has limited mobility and requires daily medication, was not "dementia related".

Nancy Guthrie (left) was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday evening. Picture: Getty