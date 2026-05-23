Missing Netflix star found dead after week-long search - as family pay tribute to 'caring and funny' actor
Virgin River actor Stewart McLean was found dead after a manhunt with police confirming a murder probe had been launched
A missing actor who starred in Netflix hit Virgin River has been found dead after week-long search operation - as his family pay tribute to a 'caring and funny' actor.
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Canadian police initially revealed Mr McLean, 45, was last seen at his residence in Lions Bay, British Columbia, on Friday, May 15.
In an update on Friday, the force revealed Mr McLean's remains had been discovered in the area, a week on from his disappearance.
The force insisted the Virgin River star's disappearance was an "isolated" incident.
It comes a day after police announced their belief that McLean was the victim of a homicide.
Mr McLean's sister, Kat, took to social media to speak out on the star's disappearance, writing: "It is with great sadness that we share the loss of our dear younger brother, Stew.
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"He was genuine, honest, caring, and funny as heck. We will miss him incredibly," she added.
“On May 20, IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) deployed and assumed conduct of the investigation,” the Squamish Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.
“Squamish RCMP continues to work closely with IHIT and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) to advance the investigation.”
The actor's most recent TV appearance was in a 2026 episode of the Netflix drama Virgin River, with other credits including Supernatural and Arrow.
Lucas Talent Inc. confirmed McLean's death in a statement on Facebook, with talent agent Jodi Caplan writing: "It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved client, Stew McLean."
"I was fortunate to have worked with Stew for more than 10 years."
"He was always such a pleasure to deal with — dedicated, professional, eager, and endlessly funny," the statement continued.
"Many casting directors have reached out to share their condolences with Stew's family and with our agency, and every message says the same thing: what a truly great guy he was, and how deeply he will be missed. Rest in peace, Stew. xo"