A missing actor who starred in Netflix hit Virgin River has been found dead after week-long search operation - as his family pay tribute to a 'caring and funny' actor.

Canadian police initially revealed Mr McLean, 45, was last seen at his residence in Lions Bay, British Columbia, on Friday, May 15.

In an update on Friday, the force revealed Mr McLean's remains had been discovered in the area, a week on from his disappearance.

The force insisted the Virgin River star's disappearance was an "isolated" incident.

It comes a day after police announced their belief that McLean was the victim of a homicide.

Mr McLean's sister, Kat, took to social media to speak out on the star's disappearance, writing: "It is with great sadness that we share the loss of our dear younger brother, Stew.

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