Sir Ranulph Fiennes was 'kept in series of care homes illegally' by wife 'under false name'
The explorer, 82, has not been seen in public for two years and has been placed in several care homes under a false name by his wife, Louise Millington-Cotes
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Sir Ranulph Fiennes has been kept in several care homes "illegally" under a false name while being denied visitors by his wife.
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The explorer, 82, has not been seen in public for two years and has been placed in several care homes under a false name by his wife, Louise Millington-Cotes.
Friends of Sir Ranulph had reported his wife was not allowing visitors and refusing to disclose his whereabouts.
They told the Telegraph they have gone to great lengths over the last year to reach Sir Ranulph, regarded as Britain's greatest living explorer.
It has now emerged that the owner of one of the care homes where the retired adventurer was living raised concerns about his wellbeing to authorities and contacted the police.
Concerns related to his unusual medication arrangements and the validity of an incomplete “do not resuscitate” document that she had provided.
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A care inspectorate found at the start of this year that Sir Ranulph was being deprived of his liberty unlawfully because his wife had acted without ensuring the relevant legal protocols were in place.
Mrs Millington-Cotes, who was granted a lasting power of attorney in 2024, was required to make sure a deprivation of liberty safeguards (DoLS) order was in place - legal safeguard that protects vulnerable people who are unable to consent to restrictive care.
An assessment of the care being given to the person must be made by two professionals not involved in their care, and the person in care must have a nominated representative, such as a relative or friend.
The explorer spent seven weeks at the start of this year at a care home in Wales, followed by a home in Cheshire.
Concerns were raised at one care home over the extreme lengths that Mrs Millington-Cotes went to in order to conceal her husband's identity from staff.
The owner said Mrs Millington-Cotes said her husband was “an ex-SAS man whose life might be in danger from extremists” and claimed staff at a previous care home had tried to kill him.
She also insisted on registering him under a false name, made visitors sign non-disclosure agreements before seeing him, and forced him wear hat, sunglasses and gloves in public to prevent anyone from recognising him.
Friends and relatives of Sir Ranulph are believed to be considering a legal challenge to her guardianship, in a case that is highlighting the problems with the power of attorney system.
Fiennes married Millington-Cotes in 2005, a year after the death of his first wife, Ginny.
Care Inspectorate Wales, the independent regulator of social care, said: “Care Inspectorate Wales is committed to promoting the safety, wellbeing and rights of people who receive social care services across Wales. It would not be appropriate for us to comment on an individual’s personal circumstances or care arrangements.”