The explorer, 82, has not been seen in public for two years and has been placed in several care homes under a false name by his wife, Louise Millington-Cotes

Sir Ranulph Fiennes and wife Louise. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Sir Ranulph Fiennes has been kept in several care homes "illegally" under a false name while being denied visitors by his wife.

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The explorer, 82, has not been seen in public for two years and has been placed in several care homes under a false name by his wife, Louise Millington-Cotes. Friends of Sir Ranulph had reported his wife was not allowing visitors and refusing to disclose his whereabouts. They told the Telegraph they have gone to great lengths over the last year to reach Sir Ranulph, regarded as Britain's greatest living explorer. It has now emerged that the owner of one of the care homes where the retired adventurer was living raised concerns about his wellbeing to authorities and contacted the police. Concerns related to his unusual medication arrangements and the validity of an incomplete “do not resuscitate” document that she had provided. Read more: Police officer who Tasered 92-year-old with dementia 'could have contributed to pensioner's death,' inquest hears Read more: ‘They just wanted to be home together’: Elderly couple flee care home because they hate it there

A care inspectorate found at the start of this year that Sir Ranulph was being deprived of his liberty unlawfully because his wife had acted without ensuring the relevant legal protocols were in place. Picture: Getty

A care inspectorate found at the start of this year that Sir Ranulph was being deprived of his liberty unlawfully because his wife had acted without ensuring the relevant legal protocols were in place. Mrs Millington-Cotes, who was granted a lasting power of attorney in 2024, was required to make sure a deprivation of liberty safeguards (DoLS) order was in place - legal safeguard that protects vulnerable people who are unable to consent to restrictive care. An assessment of the care being given to the person must be made by two professionals not involved in their care, and the person in care must have a nominated representative, such as a relative or friend. The explorer spent seven weeks at the start of this year at a care home in Wales, followed by a home in Cheshire.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes. Picture: Alamy