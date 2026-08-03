As police reopened the cold case, her sister said: “Our family simply wants the truth and the opportunity to finally understand what happened"

Suzanne Lawrence would now be 61. Picture: Met Police

By Alice Padgett

The sister of a missing schoolgirl has made an emotional appeal for information that could help police find her – almost 50 years after she disappeared.

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Suzanne Lawrence, then aged 14, was reported missing in the summer of 1979. Together with her then 13-year-old sister, Michelle, she left home in Harold Hill, east London - telling their mother they would be staying with friends in Dagenham. Michelle returned home five days later, on 31 July, after the pair had an argument. She told police they had met three boys, aged around 14 to 17, at a fair in Highbury Fields, north London. Suzanne never returned home. The boys took them to a nearby squat, but Michelle was unable to locate the address when she accompanied officers on a visit to the area. Read More: Human remains found in river confirmed to belong to missing teenager following large-scale search Read More: 'This wasn't planned': Missing British climber's chilling last social media post revealed

Suzanne Lawrence, then aged 14, was reported missing in the summer of 1979. Picture: Met Police

Michelle Hooper, now 60, told how even after so many decades having passed she thinks about her sister Suzanne every single day. Speaking directly to her sister, if she is still alive, stressed that she has not been “forgotten”. As police reopened the cold case, her sister added: “Our family simply wants the truth and the opportunity to finally understand what happened." Police thought at the time that Suzanne, who would now be 61, may have joined a travelling fair. But enquiries by officers failed to find her. The Met Police's East Area Missing Persons Unit, which has reviewed the case, has now launched a fresh attempt to try to establish what happened to Suzanne.