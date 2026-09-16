Noah, three, was at a playground in Merriam Close in Brantham, Suffolk, at 3pm on Tuesday, when he disappeared

Noah Woods has been missing since Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

By Issy Clarke

The dad of a missing toddler has issued a desperate plea for help in the search saying he "can't go another night knowing he’s out there alone".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noah, three, has been missing since Tuesday after disappearing from a playground in Brantham, Suffolk just after 3pm. The toddler is partially deaf and non-verbal. Up to 1,000 people have joined the search efforts for Noah. His dad has issued a heartfelt plea for volunteers to continue expanding their search on social media, saying it is now believed Noah may have travelled further an initially feared. Rhys Woods posted: "Thank every single one of you who have taken part in the search for our boy Noah. To clear things up because people really do make up their own stories, he is only mildly autistic and has partial hearing loss, he is fully capable of every day tasks. Read More: LIVE updates: Noah Woods, 3, still missing as search enters second day Read More: Brit sisters who survived Alps family 'massacre' could return to crime scene for reenactment- after gun found in nearby lake

Members of a search and rescue team continue their search near Merriam Close, Brantham. Picture: PA

"We still have nothing, all the emergency services and all of you have shown how strong this community is, with people coming from far and wide (...). "The emergency services are very confident that the high risk areas (Decoy pond, railway lines) are all clear. "This means knowing our boy, he has gone even further, could I ask that all of you brilliant people out there today expand further if you are able to? Reference where I have outlined, and maybe even further than this, "I cannot go another night knowing he’s out there alone, please don’t give up on him guys. He is out there somewhere and I appreciate every single one of you." Mr Woods posted a photo of an area marked in red where he wanted people to search.

Noah, three, has been missing since Tuesday after disappearing from a playground in Brantham, Suffolk just after 3pm. . Picture: Alamy

Noah, three, was at a playground in Merriam Close in Brantham, Suffolk, at 3pm on Tuesday. He ran down an alleyway towards a new-build estate, according to reports, and he has not been seen since. He is said to have run off toward a new build housing estate, which is located near a large fishing lake known as Decoy Pond. He is described as white, with curly ginger hair and wearing a white Bluey T-shirt, shorts and white trainers. Hundreds of people are thought to have joined searches on Tuesday evening.

Mr Woods posted a photo of an area marked in red where he wanted people to search. . Picture: Rhys Woods