Suffolk Police have released CCTV footage of the last known moments of the toddler who went missing from a playground.

By Flaminia Luck

Police have released CCTV footage of the last known moments of a toddler who went missing from a park in Suffolk.

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In the footage, Noah Woods, three, can be seen running and playing at a merry-go-round at the park on Merriam Close in Brantham on Tuesday afternoon. In an update today, Suffolk Police said the child was last seen in the park is at 2:37pm yesterday afternoon, when he became separated from a relative. Noah, who is partially deaf and non-verbal, is thought to have run off down an alleyway beside the playground and towards the new-build housing estate which is located near a large fishing lake known as Decoy Pond. The pond has now been cordoned off. Suffolk Police added so far there is "nothing to indicate anything sinister or any element of criminality has taken place" although they are keeping an "open mind" to the circumstances.

More than 100 volunteers had joined the search for Noah. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Residents are being asked to check CCTV or doorbell cameras for any sightings of Noah, as well as garden sheds and outbuildings. Up to 1,000 people have joined search efforts. He is described as white, with curly ginger hair and wearing a white Bluey T-shirt, shorts and white trainers.

Local residents wait outside Brantham Village Hall. Picture: Alamy

Members of a search and rescue team continue their search for Noah. Picture: Alamy

Superintendent Tom Pearse said: “It has now been around 24 hours since Noah was reported as missing to us and we are doing everything we can to find him. “We are extremely grateful for the support shown by the public. If you are helping please report into the co-ordination centre to ensure the search continues to be done in a systematic and co-ordinated fashion. "This will ensure we can carefully plan and take account of people supporting the search. We politely ask people to avoid open waters and railways – these are areas that require specialist and professional expertise. We also ask that personal drones are not used as these can interfere with specialist search equipment. “There may also be times when officers may need to restrict access to certain areas or move away from search locations. Please do not be offended if this happens; it is necessary to allow us to carry out our enquiries and search activity as effectively as possible. “There may also be times when officers may need to restrict access to certain areas or move away from search locations. Please do not be offended if this happens; it is necessary to allow us to carry out our enquiries and search activity as effectively as possible. “This is being treated as a missing person investigation at this stage and there is nothing to indicate anything sinister or any element of criminality has taken place although we keep an open mind as to the circumstances. “We continue to call on local residents to please check your gardens, sheds and outbuildings, or any other place a child may have be hidden or sought shelter. “Please also review CCTV or doorbell cameras, and for motorists travelling in and around Brantham to review any dashcam footage from 3pm yesterday.”

A general view of a playground in Merriam Close where Noah went missing. Picture: Alamy

Police officers continue their search. Picture: Alamy

Noah's dad Rhys gave an update on the search efforts. He posted: "Thank every single one of you who have taken part in the search for our boy Noah. To clear things up because people really do make up their own stories, he is only mildly autistic and has partial hearing loss, he is fully capable of every day tasks. "We still have nothing, all the emergency services and all of you have shown how strong this community is, with people coming from far and wide (...). "The emergency services are very confident that the high risk areas (Decoy pond, railway lines) are all clear." "This means knowing our boy, he has gone even further, could I ask that all of you brilliant people out there today expand further if you are able to? Reference where I have outlined, and maybe even further than this, "I cannot go another night knowing he’s out there alone, please don’t give up on him guys. He is out there somewhere and I appreciate every single one of you."