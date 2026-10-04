Police in Leicester have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing woman who is heavily pregnant.

Charlie Ryan, 31, was reported missing yesterday on Friday October 2 and was last seen in the Groby Road area near the Glenfrith Way/New Parks Way roundabout.

Charlie is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with bright blonde hair and is also heavily pregnant.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey jumper, black leggings and black shoes.

The force said Charlie’s family are extremely concerned for her welfare as active enquiries are continuing to find her.

Enquiries carried out so far indicate she may be in the Northfields area of Leicester.

Anyone who may have seen her or knows where she may be is asked to contact police on 999 quoting incident 159 of 2 October.