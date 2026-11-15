The crash reportedly “significantly damaged” the port even as no lives were lost

First responders work the scene by the riverboat American Heritage after it capsized following a collision with the tanker Atlantic Asphalt. Picture: Michael DeMocker/Getty

By Sophie Clark

The Port of New Orleans is suing operators of a tanker which is accused of causing a major crash with a cruise ship.

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An M/V Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with an American Heritage cruise ship on November 13, resulting in the cruise ship falling to its side in the harbour and launching a large rescue mission to save the approximately 130 people on board. The aftermath of the crash was hailed a ‘miracle’ by officials as everybody on board the American Heritage cruise ship survived and was accounted for even after it capsized into the river. However, despite the miraculous outcome for people onboard, port authorities are claiming the tanker left the port “significantly damaged” by the incident and are seeking over $1m in compensation to cover clean-up, inspections, repairs and other expenses. Read more: Mayor declares ‘miracle on the Mississippi’ as all passengers in New Orleans cruise ship crash accounted for Read more: Two killed after car pursued by police crashes into another vehicle in Leeds

A tugboat stabilizes the riverboat American Heritage after it capsized following a collision with the tanker Atlantic Asphalt on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans. Picture: Michael DeMocker/Getty

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, but is believed to have been caused by a loss of steering, according to US Coast Guard Captain Melanie Burnham. The tanker, the M/V Atlantic Asphalt, its owner Nave Shipping SA and its management company Thome Ship Management Pte Ltd are all named in the lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday in the Eastern District of Louisiana. As well as damages payments, the lawsuit is requesting the tanker be seized and sold to pay for the damage. It also alleges that the collision "occurred as a result of the negligence, gross negligence, fault or carelessness" of the ship and operating companies.

People watch from across the Mississippi River as a tugboat stabilizes the riverboat American Heritage. Picture: Michael DeMocker/Getty