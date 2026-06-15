Family members of the victims witnessed the crash

Bates County Command Center vehicles block the road near the scene of a fatal skydiving plane crash near Butler Memorial Airport in Butler, Missouri, on June 14, 2026. Picture: Austin Johnson / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Eleven skydivers and a pilot died in the crash of a private plane on Sunday in Butler, Missouri, aircraft operator Skydive Kansas City said.

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The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport, about 60 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri. The names of those involved will not be released until all next of kin have been notified, the company said. It added that it was working closely with local authorities, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. "Tragically, all 12 individuals aboard lost their lives in the accident," the skydiving company said. Dennis Jacobs, the acting airport manager and Bates County emergency management director, said that the single-engine turboprop aeroplane took off around 11:20am but failed to gain altitude before making a sharp left turn and crashing some 300 yards from the runway. Read more: Trump celebrates 80th birthday with White House UFC spectacle Read more: Strait of Hormuz must stay open, says Starmer after Trump announced Iran-US peace deal

Bates County coroner officers investigate near the scene of a fatal skydiving plane crash near Butler Memorial Airport in Butler, Missouri, on June 14, 2026. Picture: Austin Johnson / AFP via Getty Images

The NTSB identified the aircraft as a Pacific Aerospace 750XL. "This is not a commercial airliner that has crashed; it's a local aeroplane that took off from our local airport," Bates ​County Sheriff Chad Anderson said. "This appears to be an accident," he said at a press conference. Family members of the victims witnessed the crash, Anderson said, adding that FAA officials had arrived at the scene. The NTSB said in a statement that investigators were expected to arrive on the scene on Monday and a final report on the probable cause of the crash was expected in 12 to 24 months. Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe said on Facebook that several state agencies were responding, including with grief counsellors to support surviving family members.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe waves to the crowd after being sworn in as the state's 58th governor Jan. 13, 2025. Picture: Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images