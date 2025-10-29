It comes after it was revealed that 'human error' by a prison officer led to the Epping hotel migrant's release

Hadush Kebatu was been arrested in London after a manhunt. Picture: PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

A migrant sex offender who sparked a massive manhunt after he was wrongly released from prison last week has been deported, the Home Office has confirmed.

Hadush Kebatu arrived back in Ethiopia after being deported from the UK on Tuesday, the Home Officer has confirmed, with the migrant told he has no right to return. It comes after it was revealed that 'human error' by a prison officer led to the release of the Epping sex offender last week. The migrant, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, was jailed after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman, an incident that sparked nationwide protests. The Ethiopian national was mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford on Friday at around 10:25am instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre, triggering a two-day manhunt. Read more: 'Human error' by prison officer led to Epping sex offender Hadush Kebatu being wrongly freed, 'livid' David Lammy tells MPs Read more: Five other prisoners released in error in last seven days, union boss admits after Hadush Kebatu blunder In response, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy told MPs in the Commons that he was "livid" at the release. Mr Lammy confirmed an urgent review has now been ordered, telling the Commons that the Government "must get to the bottom" of what happened.

Kebatu was originally arrested in July and charged with three counts of sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, and one count of harassment. Picture: Alamy

"Kebatu has been returned to Ethiopia where he belongs. I am grateful to Home Office colleagues for acting swiftly to secure his deportation," Lammy said in a statement following the deportation. “I have been clear from the outset that a mistake of this nature is unacceptable, and we must get to the bottom of what happened. "I have established an independent investigation chaired by Dame Lynne Owens into last Friday’s events to get the public the answers they rightly deserve, and we have introduced the strictest checks ever seen in our prison system to stop similar unacceptable errors in future.”

It comes as it was revealed five other prisoners have been released by mistake from jails over the last seven days, a union chief has said. The Ministry of Justice disputed the number of prisoners released in error but confirmed some took place in the last seven days. One prisoner is still at large after being mistakenly freed, it is understood. Footage of the deportation emerged overnight, with images showing Kebatu boarding the plane flanked by Home Office personnel. Kebatu is among more than 5,100 foreign criminals who have been removed from the country under Labour.