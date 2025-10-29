Mistakenly released migrant sex offender Hadush Kebatu deported from UK, government confirms
It comes after it was revealed that 'human error' by a prison officer led to the Epping hotel migrant's release
A migrant sex offender who sparked a massive manhunt after he was wrongly released from prison last week has been deported, the Home Office has confirmed.
Listen to this article
Hadush Kebatu arrived back in Ethiopia after being deported from the UK on Tuesday, the Home Officer has confirmed, with the migrant told he has no right to return.
It comes after it was revealed that 'human error' by a prison officer led to the release of the Epping sex offender last week.
The migrant, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, was jailed after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman, an incident that sparked nationwide protests.
The Ethiopian national was mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford on Friday at around 10:25am instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre, triggering a two-day manhunt.
Read more: 'Human error' by prison officer led to Epping sex offender Hadush Kebatu being wrongly freed, 'livid' David Lammy tells MPs
Read more: Five other prisoners released in error in last seven days, union boss admits after Hadush Kebatu blunder
In response, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy told MPs in the Commons that he was "livid" at the release.
Mr Lammy confirmed an urgent review has now been ordered, telling the Commons that the Government "must get to the bottom" of what happened.
"Kebatu has been returned to Ethiopia where he belongs. I am grateful to Home Office colleagues for acting swiftly to secure his deportation," Lammy said in a statement following the deportation.
“I have been clear from the outset that a mistake of this nature is unacceptable, and we must get to the bottom of what happened.
"I have established an independent investigation chaired by Dame Lynne Owens into last Friday’s events to get the public the answers they rightly deserve, and we have introduced the strictest checks ever seen in our prison system to stop similar unacceptable errors in future.”
It comes as it was revealed five other prisoners have been released by mistake from jails over the last seven days, a union chief has said.
The Ministry of Justice disputed the number of prisoners released in error but confirmed some took place in the last seven days.
One prisoner is still at large after being mistakenly freed, it is understood.
Footage of the deportation emerged overnight, with images showing Kebatu boarding the plane flanked by Home Office personnel.
Kebatu is among more than 5,100 foreign criminals who have been removed from the country under Labour.
In a statement following Kebatu's deportation, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Last week’s blunder should never have happened – and I share the public’s anger that it did. I would like to thank the police for rapidly bringing Mr Kebatu into custody and the public for their vigilance.
“I have pulled every lever to deport Mr Kebatu and remove him off British soil. I am pleased to confirm this vile child sex offender has been deported. Our streets are safer because of it.
“If you come to this country and commit crimes, we will remove you.”
According to government data, of the total returns from 5 July 2024 to 4 July 2025, 5,179 were of foreign national offenders (FNOs).
The government has said this marks an increase of 14% compared to the 4,532 returns in the same period the year before.