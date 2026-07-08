Senior Republicans are demanding evidence that veteran Senator Mitch McConnell is still alive after the former majoirty leader was hospitalised weeks ago.

The Kentucky Republican has not been seen in public during his stay, and many have suggested that his condition is worse than is being announced.

His office has refused to provide updates on his condition, but the information given said he "continues to improve".

Conspiracy theories about McConnell were stoked by Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer on Monday, who claimed on social media that he was "officially brain dead".

Senate Republicans are navigating a narrow majority before November's midterms, when the party could lose both the House and the upper chamber amid cratering approval ratings.