Republicans demand proof of life for Senator Mitch McConnell after viral rumour that veteran lawmaker is 'brain dead'
The Kentucky Republican has not been seen in public during his stay in hospital leading to speculation over his condition
Senior Republicans are demanding evidence that veteran Senator Mitch McConnell is still alive after the former majoirty leader was hospitalised weeks ago.
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The Kentucky Republican has not been seen in public during his stay, and many have suggested that his condition is worse than is being announced.
His office has refused to provide updates on his condition, but the information given said he "continues to improve".
Conspiracy theories about McConnell were stoked by Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer on Monday, who claimed on social media that he was "officially brain dead".
Senate Republicans are navigating a narrow majority before November's midterms, when the party could lose both the House and the upper chamber amid cratering approval ratings.
If McConnell does pass away, a special election would be triggered allowing for Kentucky Republican and chief Trump critic Thomas Massie to run as an independent for the seat.
Massie is set to leave the House of Representatives at the end of his term after losing a primary for his seat in Kentucky amid Maga backlash to his campaign to get the Trump administration to release the Epstein Files.
Scott Jennings, a prominent conservative pundit, sought to dispel Loomer's rumours by insisting he had spoken with the Senator on Tuesday morning.
“He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes,” he said, emphasising Mr McConnell was well enough to discuss Iran, Ukraine and “a little bit of Senate history”.