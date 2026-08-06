Mitch McConnell 'discharged from hospital' after suggestions senator, 84, had died
On Thursday, the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican said he has been discharged from the rehabilitation centre where he had been recovering after a fall and will continue to recover at home.
Mitch McConnell has revealed he has been discharged from hospital in the latest instalment of 'proof of life' photos amid mounting speculation surrounding his health.
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On Thursday, the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican said he has been discharged from the rehabilitation centre where he had been recovering after a fall and will continue to recover at home.
He said in a statement: “Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation centre to continue my recovery at home.
"Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff,
“On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business,” he added.
The octogenarian politician's whereabouts and state of health have been the subject of speculation for months.
Only last month, he released a photo with his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, with him by his bedside after suffering a "mild case of pneumonia".
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McConnell's staff said he had been admitted to hospital for treatment on 14 June but little was said about the state of his health until 12 July, when he released a statement saying he had been "briefly unconscious" after a fall.
In his July statement, McConnell’s office confirmed that the senator “continues his recovery from a fall at home in June,” adding: “He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”
“Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls,” the OAP statement read.