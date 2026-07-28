The latest photo released by Mitch McConnell, six weeks after entering the hospital. Picture: Mitch McConnell

By Danielle de Wolfe

US Senator Mitch McConnell has publicly shared a new photo six weeks after entering hospital amid mounting speculation surrounding his health.

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The 84-year-old Kentucky Republican politician has now missed the last 38 votes on the Senate floor after he was hospitalised on June 14 following an episode that saw emergency services called to his Washington address. The new image and accompanying statement mark the first update from McConnell’s team since July 12. Further updates from his office add that the Republican is currently undergoing “intense physical therapy” but offered no timeline for his return. In the statement, released on Monday, McConnell’s office confirmed that the senator “continues his recovery from a fall at home in June,” adding: “He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.” Read more: Biden told ghostwriter he kept ‘classified stuff downstairs’ in newly released tapes Read more: Zelenskyy arrives in US for meeting with Trump as he reveals 'priority number one'

Senate Votes on Reconciliation as Mitch McConnell is helped into the Senate. Picture: Getty

“Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls,” the OAP statement read. Pressure continues to mount on the Republican party amid growing speculation over the US Senator's health, with several online commentators and fellow politicians alike demanding additional proof of life. It comes amid suggestions the senator's condition is worse than is being publicly disclosed, with earlier reports that responders performed CPR on a person at the address. The comments from the US Senator's office follow an earlier statement, which detailed a fall at his home that ultimately led to "a mild case of pneumonia".

McConnell’s office also released an image of the senator with his wife, Elaine Chao, which the caption states was from 26 July. Picture: Mitch McConnell's office