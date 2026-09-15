Mitch McConnell returns to US Senate after months-long absence prompted speculation he had died
McConnell's absence since 11 June had led to wild social media speculation about his health
Mitch McConnell has returned to the US Senate after a three month-long absence fuelled social media speculation that he had died.
Listen to this article
The Republican politician looked frail as he arrived on the Senate floor in a wheelchair for the first time since 11 June.
McConnell was hospitalised on June 14 following an episode that saw emergency services called to his Washington address.
On Monday the 84-year-old wrote on X: "Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June.
"I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues."
Read more: McConnell adamant he will finish his term after health scares
Read more: Republicans demand proof of life for Senator Mitch McConnell after viral rumour that veteran lawmaker is 'brain dead'
The Kentucky senator said his recovery had been a "long and often frustrating process", worsened by the "lingering effects of childhood polio".
"I’m still not quite back to 100%," he said, adding: "I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me."
The statement continued: "Elaine and I are very grateful for all the continued well wishes from our fellow Kentuckians, and I’m glad to get back to more of business as usual on their behalf this month."
McConnell last voted on 11 June. As speculation mounted over his whereabouts, his office clarified on 14 June that he was being treated in hospital for a mild case of pneumonia.
Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues.— U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (@SenMcConnell) September 14, 2026
My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made…
In July, a further statement added that he was continuing to recover from a fall at home in June.
“He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office," the OAP note said.
“Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls".
He was released from a rehabilitation centre in early August.
The episode marked the latest in a series of health problems that have raised concerns about McConnell's capacity to serve in the Senate, an institution long known for the advanced age of its members.
The median age is just under 65 for the current Senate and just under 58 for the House of Representatives, according to Pew Research Center.
The longtime Republican Party leader announced his plan to retire from the Senate after the 2026 midterms last year.