McConnell's absence since 11 June had led to wild social media speculation about his health

McConnell was hospitalised on June 14 following an episode that saw emergency services called to his Washington address. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Mitch McConnell has returned to the US Senate after a three month-long absence fuelled social media speculation that he had died.

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The longtime Republican Party leader announced his plan to retire from the Senate after the 2026 midterms last year. . Picture: Getty

The Kentucky senator said his recovery had been a "long and often frustrating process", worsened by the "lingering effects of childhood polio". "I’m still not quite back to 100%," he said, adding: "I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me." The statement continued: "Elaine and I are very grateful for all the continued well wishes from our fellow Kentuckians, and I’m glad to get back to more of business as usual on their behalf this month." McConnell last voted on 11 June. As speculation mounted over his whereabouts, his office clarified on 14 June that he was being treated in hospital for a mild case of pneumonia.

Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues.



My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made… — U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (@SenMcConnell) September 14, 2026