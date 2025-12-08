The Egypt international was left on the bench as the Reds drew 3-3 with Leeds at Elland Road, where he spoke to the media in an explosive seven-and-a-half minute interview after the match

Mohamed Salah after Liverpool's 3-3 draw to Leeds. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Mohamed Salah has been left out of Liverpool’s squad to play Inter Milan on Tuesday due to his extraordinary outburst following the Reds’ 3-3 draw with Leeds.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot today held talks with the club's leadership to determine whether the Egyptian should be allowed to travel with the team for their crunch Champions League clash in Milan. Salah, who has been on the bench for Liverpool's last three matches, accused the club of "throwing him under the bus" to mask its poor form and suggested he may have played his final game for Slot's title winners. The 33-year-old has established himself as one of the Reds' greatest ever players since joining from Roma in 2017, winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League among a string of honours.

Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot have 'no relationship', the Egyptian has said. Picture: Alamy

Salah swept up individual awards last season but has struggled to hit those heights this term, with boss Slot naming him among the substitutes in Liverpool’s last three matches. The Egypt international was left on the bench as the Reds drew 3-3 with Leeds at Elland Road, where he spoke to the media in an explosive seven-and-a-half minute interview after the match. “I don’t know what to say,” Salah said. “It’s funny but I couldn’t believe it. It is a really disappointing result for us as a team because we expect to win a game like that.” Asked what he could not believe, Salah said: “That I’m sitting on the bench for 90 minutes! The third time on the bench, I think for the first time in my career. “I’m very, very disappointed to be fair. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. “Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. “I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games so I can’t say they keep the promise. “I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship. “I don’t know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club. “This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much I will always do. I called my mum yesterday – you guys didn’t know if I would start or not, but I knew.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with the Premier League trophy. Picture: Alamy