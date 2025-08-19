Mo Salah has been crowned Player of the Year at the PFA Awards for a record third time. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Mo Salah has won a record third PFA Men's Player of the Year award.

The 'Egyptian King' scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists as Liverpool clinched the Premier League title last season. The 33-year-old was presented the award by Ian Rush, Liverpool’s record goal scorer, at Manchester Opera House. He won the vote ahead of Reds team-mate Alexis Mac Allister, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, Chelsea forward Cole Palmer and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice were also on the shortlist. Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey scooped the women's award - after helping the Londoners win the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah with his PFA Players' Player of the Year Award . Picture: Alamy

Asked if he had ambitions to win awards as a child while growing up in Egypt, he said: "Of course I wanted to be a football player and I wanted to be famous and provide for my family, but you don't think about the big stuff when you are still in Egypt. "When you grow, you start to see things differently and you start to have ambition and you start to the see the bigger picture."

Morgan Rogers after winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award during the PFA Awards 2025 at Manchester Opera House. Picture: Alamy