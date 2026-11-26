Rental bike hires reportedly increased by as much as 300 per cent during a previous week-long walkout

Dozens of eBikes are seen parked at a designated area at the junction of Southampton Street and the Strand in the West End. Picture: RichardBaker/Alamy

By Fraser Knight

Cyclists are jumping red lights more because of ‘mob mentality’ and a surge in the availability of rental bikes, a police sergeant has warned.

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London’s commute is set to be plunged into chaos once again as tube strikes bring much of the underground network to a halt from midday on Thursday. Rental bike hires reportedly increased by as much as 300 per cent during a previous week-long walkout and police in the City of London have warned around half of people refuse to stop when they should. Sergeant Stuart Ford, who leads the force’s cycling team, told LBC: “There's been such a growth of cycling over the last 5 or 6 years, with Lime bikes and Forest bikes and all these hire bikes that we're seeing. “And while we're seeing a lot of people that do stop at red lights, many don't. I would say it's almost 50/50 when you stand and watch. Read more: When is the Tube strike this week? When London Underground workers are walking out Read more: E-bike yob who mowed down and killed woman, 86, on zebra crossing while on his phone has ‘soft’ jail term increased

“People will wait and then you'll get two or three that will go through. And there is sometimes this mob mentality where they think, well, if they've gone through, I'll go through. We see that quite a lot.” Members of the RMT Union are planning to stage eight 24-hour walkouts in a row about proposals for a four-day working week for tube drivers. The union claims it will mean longer spells behind the controls but Transport for London said the voluntary changes would mean fewer hours are worked overall. The strike dates are set to continue through to the end of February and include the final shopping weekend before Christmas and the first day back to work for a large number of office staff after the new year. A full list of the strike dates can be found here.

Members of the RMT Union are planning to stage eight 24-hour walkouts in a row about proposals for a four-day working week for tube drivers. . Picture: Monica Wells/Alamy

On Wednesday, a report found cycling in London has grown by almost 58 per cent since 2019 with a record 1.66 million journeys being recorded a day, on average. Will Norman, the capital’s cycling commissioner, told LBC: “Stopping at lights is not just about looking out for other people, it's also looking out for yourself. “You sometimes see people doing some crazy stuff and you cringe. So, we are working with the City of London Police, and the Metropolitan Police but this isn't just about enforcement, it’s about changing a culture. “I think the whole issue of e-bikes needs regulation. We've been asking for that since 2017. It's very clear that people love e-bikes, it's an important part of transport, but it needs to be done properly and safely.” City of London Police have trialled new tactics to stop people jumping red lights on their bikes, including pulling cyclists over to get a telling off from blind campaigners. During a stop site operation in The Square Mile, Andrew Hodgson from the National Federation of the Blind UK said: “For us, cyclists are an unknown commodity because we can't hear them coming.

A rider on a green Lime bike is captured jumping a red traffic light on Bishopsgate in the City of London. Picture: Chris Batson/Alamy