Shocking moment pensioner on mobility scooter causes massive crash during bike race by creeping onto course for a better view
The footage was shared online by a fan, who claimed the pensioner had entered the course to get a better view
The moment a mobility scooter rider caused a horror crash at a high-speed cycling race in Germany after pulling into the path of an oncoming peloton has been caught on camera.
Listen to this article
Dramatic footage from the Saarland Trofeo, a junior multi-day cycling race held in the region of Saarland, shows a stream of riders speeding past spectators before the woman suddenly moves off the roadside and into the course.
While one Danish cyclist manages to swerve out of the way at the last moment, another Dutchman, Paul Vriesman, slams head-on into the scooter, sending him flying over his handlebars and crashing heavily onto the tarmac.
Several more cyclists were also caught in the major pile-up, with riders left sprawled across the road.
The footage was shared online by a fan, who claimed the woman had entered the course to get a better view, and it has since gone viral.
Read more: Twelve dead after plane full of skydivers crashes & bursts into flames during take-off
Read more: Son of Norwegian crown princess convicted and sentenced for rape
🚨 Wth?! 😱— Kingdom of Cycling (@Cycling_Kingdom) June 14, 2026
An older spectator caused a seriously dangerous incident today at #SaarlandTrofeoJuniors by trying to get a better look and entering the course with her rollator while riders were flying past at full speed!#LVMSaarlandTrofeo #Habkirchen #Saarland #Germany #Cycling pic.twitter.com/WsmobxIR3B
Sharing the video to his Instagram story, Vriesman wrote: "A very nasty looking crash but looks like I got away with it relatively well.
"Didn't get to finish the race while every stage was feeling like a big step forward.
"Lost for words on how something like this can happen.
"So much hard work and yet another setback."
The Saarland Trofeo forms part of the UCI Junior Nations Cup, an annual event for 17-year-olds and 18-year-olds.
Australian rider Alistair Forsyth won the final stage, while Norway’s Sindre Orholm-Lønseth took the overall title.
It comes after another major race crash at the Vuelta a Venezuela, when a police motorbike cut across the course during a sprint finish.
Cyclists were racing for the line on Stage 3 when the motorbike veered into their path, sending several riders crashing to the roadside.
The police officer, a race judge and three cyclists were injured.