The moment a mobility scooter rider caused a horror crash at a high-speed cycling race in Germany after pulling into the path of an oncoming peloton has been caught on camera.

Dramatic footage from the Saarland Trofeo, a junior multi-day cycling race held in the region of Saarland, shows a stream of riders speeding past spectators before the woman suddenly moves off the roadside and into the course.

While one Danish cyclist manages to swerve out of the way at the last moment, another Dutchman, Paul Vriesman, slams head-on into the scooter, sending him flying over his handlebars and crashing heavily onto the tarmac.

Several more cyclists were also caught in the major pile-up, with riders left sprawled across the road.

The footage was shared online by a fan, who claimed the woman had entered the course to get a better view, and it has since gone viral.

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