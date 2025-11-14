The MoD was granted an unprecedented gagging order amid fears the Taliban could target would-be refugees for reprisals

Government gagged media over MoD leak that endangered 100,000 Afghan allies. Picture: LBC

By Rebecca Henrys

The Ministry of Defence has not done enough to prevent further data breaches following the 2022 leak of the details of thousands of Afghans applying to move to the UK to flee the Taliban, MPs have warned.

The UK has not recognised the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan since the group seized Kabul in 2021. Picture: Alamy

When the blunder was discovered more than a year later in August 2023, the MoD was granted an unprecedented gagging order amid fears the Taliban could target would-be refugees for reprisals because of their work with the UK Government in Afghanistan. It also saw the establishment of a secret scheme, the Afghanistan Response Route (ARR), to bring some of those affected to the UK. An estimated 7,355 people who became eligible for resettlement after their information was leaked, added to those already included in the initial scheme, amount to some 27,278 candidates for relocation to the UK. A total of 3,383 people had already arrived in the UK under the ARR by June 2025, the report said, citing Home Office statistics. The Public Accounts Committee said the MoD was aware of the dangers of using inadequate data systems when the February 2022 breach happened, but “neither did enough to improve its processes, guidance and culture in response to this risk, nor to learn lessons from multiple data breaches over successive years”. The cross-party panel urged the MoD to confirm it is now using a new casework system to manage all Afghan resettlement schemes and provide details of how it will prevent further data breaches.

A Taliban fighter sits among the rifles on Nadir Khan hill in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi). Picture: Alamy