A Ministry of Defence employee is suing for harassment, claiming he was excluded from farewell traditions when he left his job at Nato HQ.

James Eyles, an accommodation stores manager, claimed he was targeted due to his disabilities.

Mr Eyles - who has PTSD, depression, anxiety and paranoia - was “upset” that his time was not formally marked, an employment tribunal heard.

The panel ruled that receiving a card was “discretionary”, and said that he was not the only one whose departure went unreconisied, dismissing Mr Eyles claim.

Employment Judge Kate Hutchings said that there was no evidence to suggest the lack of farewell traditions was due to his disabilities, instead stating that his line managers absence, due to illness, meant they “could not organise”.

Read more: Home Office to launch appeal after High Court blocks bid to intervene in Epping asylum hotel case

Read more: Domestic violence screening tool has ‘obvious’ problems, admits Jess Phillips

Held in Cambirdge, the hearing heard that Mr Eyles first began working at the MoD in March 2020. His role included managing accommodation stores at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, located in Mons, Belgium.

During this position, Mr Eyles was primarily responsible for provision of soft furnishings and furniture to families and staff of Nato and the British MoD.

For a period, Mr Eyles was also responsible for the team based at Sennelager in Germany. In May 2021, they were transferred to another manager in another department, apparently as part of a wider restructure.

Mr Eyles said the change was a “demotion”and he was restricted to “menial tasks” after his removal from management. He claims this was motivated by knowledge of his disabilities.