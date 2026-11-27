Britain’s military reservists are being told to update their contact details as the Ministry of Defence tells veterans to prepare for a possible call-up amid a growing threat from a hostile Russia.

The MoD is struggling to get in contact with tens of thousands of veterans who may be recalled to serve. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is struggling to contact tens of thousands of veteran reservists it may recall to serve, with the department missing email addresses for around half of them.

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The MoD said it has only been able to send letters to around 50,000 out of an estimated 95,000 members in the UK's strategic reserve force, which is made up of former Armed Forces personnel who have a legal liability to return to military service in a national emergency. It comes as Britain’s military reservists are being told to prepare for a possible call-up for war amid a growing threat from a hostile Russia. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said on Thursday that he has written to former military personnel to check their contact details and skills. But tens of thousands who were supposed to receive the letters won't receive them because of administrative errors, according to reports. Read more: MoD tells 100,000 reservists to prepare for call-up as £8bn submarine investment announced to aid Britain's 'warfighting readiness' Read more: Defence secretary left stumped by Nick Ferrari over ‘Dad’s Army’ call-up age limit as military chiefs contact thousands of veterans

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting spoke to LBC on Thursday. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

Open letters, published on the government's website on Thursday, say the threshold for being recalled is “high”. They encourage reservists to "reconnect" and insist that the Strategic Reserve "would not be used to fill routine staffing shortages in peacetime". "It may be considered for serious national emergencies, warlike operations, preparations for war or a major crisis that requires additional military capability,” the letters add. Veterans being contacted by the MoD include those who have left the military but still have an obligation to be recalled in exceptional circumstances. All former regular and reserve officers are legally liable for recall for life, and the MoD must also maintain contact with ex-military staff for the first six years after they step back from full-time service.