MoD 'missing email addresses for half of reservists' - as 100,000 told to ready for emergency call-up
Britain’s military reservists are being told to update their contact details as the Ministry of Defence tells veterans to prepare for a possible call-up amid a growing threat from a hostile Russia.
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The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is struggling to contact tens of thousands of veteran reservists it may recall to serve, with the department missing email addresses for around half of them.
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The MoD said it has only been able to send letters to around 50,000 out of an estimated 95,000 members in the UK's strategic reserve force, which is made up of former Armed Forces personnel who have a legal liability to return to military service in a national emergency.
It comes as Britain’s military reservists are being told to prepare for a possible call-up for war amid a growing threat from a hostile Russia.
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said on Thursday that he has written to former military personnel to check their contact details and skills.
But tens of thousands who were supposed to receive the letters won't receive them because of administrative errors, according to reports.
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Open letters, published on the government's website on Thursday, say the threshold for being recalled is “high”.
They encourage reservists to "reconnect" and insist that the Strategic Reserve "would not be used to fill routine staffing shortages in peacetime".
"It may be considered for serious national emergencies, warlike operations, preparations for war or a major crisis that requires additional military capability,” the letters add.
Veterans being contacted by the MoD include those who have left the military but still have an obligation to be recalled in exceptional circumstances.
All former regular and reserve officers are legally liable for recall for life, and the MoD must also maintain contact with ex-military staff for the first six years after they step back from full-time service.
Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Thursday, the defence secretary insisted writing to veterans was a "necessary precaution" amid the ongoing threat posed by Russia.
But he said the move did not mean mobilisation was imminent, but admitted successive governments had failed to keep in touch with former military personnel.
It comes after the Government announced plans in January to raise the maximum recall age for former non-commissioned personnel from 55 to 65 as part of a major overhaul of Britain's reserve forces.
The Armed Forces Bill, which is still making its way through Parliament, would also lower the threshold at which former personnel could be recalled, allowing ministers to mobilise them in preparation for war rather than waiting until a national emergency or imminent danger to the country.
Under existing arrangements, some former officers can already be liable for recall into their 60s, depending on their service, rank and the terms of their commission.
Mr Streeting told LBC that the Government's failure to maintain contact with its Strategic Reserve could leave ministers facing difficult questions at a future public inquiry should Britain find itself at war.
"If we weren't doing this now, I dare say one of my successors down the line would find themselves in front of a public inquiry," he said.
"I might find myself in front of a public inquiry saying, given the threat environment in Europe, given what NATO was saying, given what the government of the day was saying, you were spending more on defence but you weren't actually investing in your strategic reserve and your understanding of them. Why not?"
Former Defence Secretary Lord Robertson said earlier this year officials were struggling to keep records of military veterans joining the reserves.
He said: "The Ministry of Defence at the present moment doesn't even know where most of them are... so we need to round up those who are available and fit and willing to be able to do it."
LBC has approached the MoD for comment.