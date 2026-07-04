MoD explores ‘flying taxis’ for battlefield supply missions
Defence chiefs are in talks to use near-silent electric aircraft to move equipment and personnel, as the military looks for cheaper and more flexible ways to operate
Britain’s military is looking at whether “flying taxis” could be used to help move supplies and personnel in future conflicts.
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The Ministry of Defence is in talks with Vertical Aerospace, a British company developing electric aircraft that can take off and land vertically, without needing a runway.
The idea is that the aircraft could be used to carry equipment to troops, move senior officers, or transfer people between Royal Navy ships. Company bosses also say it could be adapted for other military roles.
Supporters say the big attraction is speed, flexibility and lower cost. Vertical Aerospace says its aircraft would be much cheaper to run than a helicopter, while also being quieter and easier to deploy in some situations.
The company is also exploring a hybrid version, which would use a small fuel-powered engine to recharge the batteries in flight. That could extend its range and allow it to carry more.
Vertical says the aircraft could also be flown without a pilot, and its batteries could be used to power equipment on the ground, reducing the need for diesel generators.
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Lessons from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have accelerated demand for smaller, more flexible systems, alongside a growing focus on unmanned and autonomous capabilities.
The UK’s latest defence plans also put more emphasis on drones and other lower-cost tools, rather than only relying on expensive traditional kit.
Vertical Aerospace is still working towards certification for its aircraft, but says it wants the new version ready by the end of the decade.
The company is also hoping to keep manufacturing in Britain, and says it is in talks with the Government about support for the business.
Despite the growing interest, the programme still faces technical and regulatory hurdles. The company’s prototype has experienced some delays in testing, which could affect its certification timeline in the UK and Europe.