Britain’s military is looking at whether “flying taxis” could be used to help move supplies and personnel in future conflicts.

The Ministry of Defence is in talks with Vertical Aerospace, a British company developing electric aircraft that can take off and land vertically, without needing a runway.

The idea is that the aircraft could be used to carry equipment to troops, move senior officers, or transfer people between Royal Navy ships. Company bosses also say it could be adapted for other military roles.

Supporters say the big attraction is speed, flexibility and lower cost. Vertical Aerospace says its aircraft would be much cheaper to run than a helicopter, while also being quieter and easier to deploy in some situations.

The company is also exploring a hybrid version, which would use a small fuel-powered engine to recharge the batteries in flight. That could extend its range and allow it to carry more.

Vertical says the aircraft could also be flown without a pilot, and its batteries could be used to power equipment on the ground, reducing the need for diesel generators.

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