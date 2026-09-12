The Ministry of Defence has denied making any errors amid reports that data entered by a military jet was behind the air traffic control system failure which threw UK airports into chaos.

A technical issue at National Air Traffic Services (Nats) on Tuesday led to more than 2,000 flights arriving in or departing the UK being cancelled, and the disruption continued into Wednesday.

The Financial Times reported on Friday that it had been told by four sources that a flight plan submitted by a military aircraft triggered events that led to the outage.

It claimed the entry caused a glitch within the wider air traffic control system that took hours to restart.

An MOD spokesperson said: “We do not believe there’s any indication of an error on the part of the military.

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