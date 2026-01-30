The Ministry of Defence (MoD) recovered less than half of the money it spent tackling fraud and theft, a new report shows.

A National Audit Office (NAO) review found that for every £1 the MoD spent on counter-fraud work over four years, it recouped 48p on average.

Counter-fraud work includes efforts to prevent, detect, investigate, and recover losses from fraud, theft, bribery, and other forms of economic crime within the Ministry’s operations.

Between 2021-22 and 2024-25, the MoD reported spending an average of £5.7 million a year on counter-fraud work, recovering £2.8 million annually, half from actual fraud and half from errors.

Major challenges include low trust between counter-fraud and police teams and a disjointed structure that hinders investigations.

In the last financial year, the MoD’s fraud recovery improved thanks to one-off recoveries from a 2023 review and new data analytics for procurement, which made large savings, the national spending watchdog found.