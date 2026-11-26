Britain’s military reservists have been told to prepare to be called up for war as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) pushes to bolster the UK's Armed Forces.

It comes as the Government moves to ensure a “depth” of resilience in Britain's defences and take a “serious” look at Article 3 of Nato, requiring member states to “maintain and develop their individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack”.

It marks the first time since the Cold War such letters have been sent.

All their respective chiefs signed the letters, which asked the reservists to update their contact details and provide information about their current employment status and skill sets.

The letters were sent to all branches of the Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy and RAF.

Around 100,000 strategic reservists have received letters from the MoD offering them the chance to volunteer for training and exercises.

The MoD described the letters as a “practical step to strengthen preparedness and deterrence”.

It also comes after Defence Secretary Wes Streeting warned that Britain needs to be ready for war within 1,000 days, with threats from a hostile Russia continuing to grow.

Mr Streeting said last month that preparing the country for conflict was now his “defining priority”.

He said: “My defining priority... is to make sure that this country is ready to fight and win a war.

“To prevent the worst, we have to prepare for it. In the first instance, that means expanding our capabilities so our adversaries think twice about attacking us. Should that fail, we must ensure that Britain is ready for war.”

His warning also followed the launch of the Government’s “Be Ready” campaign, which advised households to keep non-perishable food, bottled water, blankets and a radio in case a cyber-attack or extreme weather event disrupts critical infrastructure.

The army, which has around 73,000 active personnel, is the smallest it's been in modern history.

Calvin Bailey, the veterans minister, said: “While most strategic reserves will never be called to return, they are part of our country’s deterrent. These letters do not mean reserves are about to be mobilised.”

It comes after the spending watchdog warned this week whether the MoD could make £10.7 billion in planned efficiency savings over the next four years, saying it did not have sufficiently developed plans to deliver them.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said the department had "limited assurance" it could carry out the plan and lacked a detailed strategy for its final six years.

The MoD believes the first four years of the plan are affordable, but the NAO said the conflict in the Middle East had already increased costs by £1 billion in 2026/27 and could affect later years.

The department also does not know how and when its budget will increase to meet the Government's commitment to Nato to spend 3.5% of GDP on defence by 2035, the report said.

LBC has approached the MoD for comment.