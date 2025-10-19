The Ministry of Defence is investigating claims that Russian hackers have stolen hundreds of sensitive military documents and published them on the dark web.

The files hold details of eight RAF and Royal Navy bases as well as Ministry of Defence staff names and emails.

Cybercriminals accessed the cache of files by hacking a maintenance and construction contractor called Dodd Group, the newspaper said.

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson told The Mail On Sunday: “We take a robust and proactive approach to cyber threats that could pose risks to national interests.

“We are actively investigating claims that information relating to the MoD has been published on the Dark Web.

