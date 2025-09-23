Model Jodie Kidd has temporarily closed her West Sussex village pub after staff were subjected to weeks of "verbal and physical abuse".

The TV personality, 46, announced that the Half Moon, located in Kirdford, West Sussex, had shut its doors because her team endured a series of abusive incidents.

Writing on Instagram, Ms Kidd said: "We've worked hard to create more than just a pub - we've built a home. A place for people to come together, enjoy good times, and make memories.

"While we know we won't be to everyone's taste, it saddens us that in recent weeks we as a Team have faced abuse - both verbal and physical.

"We'd like to remind everyone that behind The Half Moon is a team of people who care deeply about what we do. We are human."

