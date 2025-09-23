Model forced to close down country pub after staff suffer 'verbal and physical abuse'
The TV personality, 46, announced that the Half Moon, located in Kirdford, West Sussex, had shut its doors because her team endured a series of abusive incidents.
Model Jodie Kidd has temporarily closed her West Sussex village pub after staff were subjected to weeks of "verbal and physical abuse".
Writing on Instagram, Ms Kidd said: "We've worked hard to create more than just a pub - we've built a home. A place for people to come together, enjoy good times, and make memories.
"While we know we won't be to everyone's taste, it saddens us that in recent weeks we as a Team have faced abuse - both verbal and physical.
"We'd like to remind everyone that behind The Half Moon is a team of people who care deeply about what we do. We are human."
Kidd, who bought the 15th-century Grade II listed pub in 2017, later added that the establishment would reopen on Thursday, September 25, after taking “time to rest and recharge”.
The post added: “As many of you know, the work never truly stops behind the scenes, so taking some time to rest and recharge is essential.
“We will be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and will reopen on Thursday 25th September at 12 Noon as normal.”
The Half Moon has received high praise since Kidd took over, with food critic Tom Parker-Bowles naming it one of the best celebrity-owned pubs in the UK.
LBC have approached the pub for a comment.