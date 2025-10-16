The 29-year-old was allegedly killed by her ex-partner, Gianluca Soncin, who then tried to take his own life

Pamela Genini was found dead in her Milan flat. Picture: Instagram

By Alex Storey

Italian model and TV star Pamela Genini has reportedly been stabbed to death by her ex-partner, who then tried to take his own life.

Genini, 29, was found dead in her Milan apartment on Tuesday after a heated row, according to neighbours. Her partner, Gianluca Soncin, is said to have stabbed her to death which prompted a huge emergency response. Local media reports, the 52-year-old then turned a gun on himself and wounded his throat.

Pamela Genini was found dead at her Milan home on Tuesday. Picture: Social media

He was taken to hospital and then arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter. Neighbours said they witnessed Soncin storm Genini's apartment followed by a heated argument. He then allegedly took her to the balcony before stabbing her to death.