Italian model and TV star Pamela Genini 'stabbed to death' by ex-partner
The 29-year-old was allegedly killed by her ex-partner, Gianluca Soncin, who then tried to take his own life
Italian model and TV star Pamela Genini has reportedly been stabbed to death by her ex-partner, who then tried to take his own life.
Genini, 29, was found dead in her Milan apartment on Tuesday after a heated row, according to neighbours.
Her partner, Gianluca Soncin, is said to have stabbed her to death which prompted a huge emergency response.
Local media reports, the 52-year-old then turned a gun on himself and wounded his throat.
He was taken to hospital and then arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter.
Neighbours said they witnessed Soncin storm Genini's apartment followed by a heated argument.
He then allegedly took her to the balcony before stabbing her to death.
One Italian publication said: "When officers arrived, 29-year-old Pamela Genini, born in the province of Bergamo, was in critical condition, while Gianluca Soncin, 52, originally from Biella, continued to stab her until she died."
Genini founded the beachwear line EP SheLux with friend Elisa Bartolotti.
She also enjoyed stints on Italian TV after turning 18.
The company's website describes her as "a model and young entrepreneur who enjoys challenging herself by thinking outside the box."