A French modelling scout with links to billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead at his home in a suburb of Paris.

The lifeless body of Daniel Siad, 69, was discovered at his home near the French capital.

Siad was under investigation in France accused of aiding Epstein to traffic and abuse women.

The regional prosecutor’s office said: “An investigation to determine the cause of death was opened on Monday evening following the discovery.”

An autopsy will be carried out to try and establish the cause of death.

He had been accused of rape and was also under investigation over allegations of human trafficking, with a specialist prosecutor conducting an investigation.

Siad’s name had appeared in more than 1,000 documents in the Epstein files.

In 2014 he wrote to Epstein: “In This busyness I feel like fisherman some time I cache quick, some time no fish.”

In this exchange, released in a batch of US Department of Justice documents in February this year, Siad was annoyed with Epstein, who had failed to turn up for a planned meeting.

“I had 2 girls from Sweden, a Slovakian, 2 French and [redacted] the Russian, with whom you spoke and a beautiful Chinese named [redacted],” he wrote.

Epstein tried to reassure him, writing: “I will reimburse you of course for any expenses.”

Siad continued: “I wanted to make for you a great surprise.”

Siad was understood to have remained in contact with Epstein until months before the financiers death and receiving wire payments from him.

He was suspected of carrying out ‘scouting’ missions to villages in Eastern Europe, islands in Sweden, and Havana where he would watch for suitable young women.

One victim named in reports only as Anya has previously said that Siad introduced her to Epstein.

Siad was understood to have close links to modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel.

In 2020, French authorities arrested Brunel after allegations he procured women for the paedophile US billionaire.

He was found dead in prison in 2022.

Epstein died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.