Putin and Modi had a tense meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Picture: getty

By Asher McShane

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been told by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt his war in Ukraine.

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The world leaders met at the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. The SCO summit brings together Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, central Asian nations and Belarus. Modi told Putin: "We need to move from an endless war to the end of the war." Putin replied: "Thank you very much, Mr Prime Minister. We are moving in that direction." After slapping down his ear piece which was used to hear a translation of Modi's words.

Modi told Putin: "We need to move from an endless war to the end of the war.". Picture: getty

Modi added: "Every day of war sets the humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills the humanity with new hope and enthusiasm." He said peace was "crucial for the well-being of humanity." "A peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is the call of humanity, and this is India's message. "The land of Gandhi and Buddha shares a single message: the path of peace." India is backing every peace effort to end the war in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported. Britain meanwhile has ramped up pressure on shadow financial systems underpinning Russia's war economy, doubling penalties for sanctions breaches, the UK Treasury said yesterday.

Britain has ramped up pressure on shadow financial systems underpinning Russia's war economy. Picture: getty