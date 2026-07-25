The minister announced his resignation on X just as police fired tear gas to scatter young protesters in New Delhi

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters celebrate the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 25, 2026. Picture: Arun SANKAR / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

India's education minister resigned on Saturday, handing a major victory to youth protesters who had demanded he quit to take responsibility for examination paper leaks, and who erupted in celebration on news of his departure.

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"We have done it," said Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party that led the protests, to loud cheers at the Jantar Mantar protest site in New Delhi. India's biggest street protests of recent years had become a political flashpoint, posing one of the biggest challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as opposition politicians joined youngsters' calls to demand action and disrupted parliament. "Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, so that anti-national forces do not take advantage of this situation ... I have sent my resignation letter to the Prime Minister," Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote in his post. Read more: 'We can make London unsafe': Iranian intelligence smuggling operatives into the UK via small boat crossings Read more: Trump jokes he will run as president for 'fourth term' in rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan addresses a press conference at his residence following a week of national outrage over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Picture: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

"I deeply respect the aspirations, feelings, and legitimate expectations of the country's youth." The minister announced his resignation on X just as police fired tear gas to scatter young protesters in New Delhi, hours before their leaders were set to hold another round of talks with ministers. Pradhan, 57, is a senior leader of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and has been regarded as a rising figure, and even mentioned in the past as a potential BJP leader. A minister since Modi first took office in 2014, he has held the petroleum and natural gas, steel, skill development and education portfolios, becoming education minister in 2021. His father was a veteran BJP leader and served as a junior federal minister between 1998 and 2004. Pradhan's resignation is "a victory of peace, patience & perseverance," activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike for 26 days to support the youngster's movement, wrote on X.

Protesters raise slogans, hold placards and wave Indian flags during a demonstration organized by supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party. Picture: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Youngsters at the Jantar Mantar site shouted "Jai Hind", a patriotic slogan meaning "Victory to India", as the national anthem played on loudspeakers and sweets were distributed among the crowd. At least 1,000 police officials stood nearby guarding the area, according to Reuters journalists at the site. The leak of the high-profile medical college entrance test paper in May, which led to the cancellation of results and the government ordering a retest, affected 2 million young people. Supporters of India's youth-led "cockroach" movement had been protesting since June, but anger boiled over since police on Monday injured dozens of students, launching baton charges and firing tear gas to deter crowds of protesters marching on parliament. The protests also reflect anger over job scarcity, corruption and government accountability.

Activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and supporters of Cockroach Janta Party(CJP) participate in a protest march. Picture: Rupak De Chowdhuri/ZUMA Press Wire