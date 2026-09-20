Mohamed Al Fayed 'groped Diana's buttocks' early in Dodi romance, Earl Spencer claims in bombshell memoir
The earl has made the claims against the late Harrods owner after hundreds of women levied allegations against him in the wake of his death in 2023.
Princess Diana told her brother, Earl Spencer, that serial abuser Mohamed Al Fayed groped her buttocks early in her romance with his son, Dodi, according to reports.
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The earl has made the claims against the late Harrods owner after hundreds of women levied allegations against him in the wake of his death in 2023.
The Daily Mail, which is serialising the earl's bombshell memoir of Diana, reports that the late princess "disliked" the former owner of Fulham Football Club.
According to the Mail Online, the earl writes: “She (Diana) told me with revulsion how, early in her romance with Dodi, Mohamed had come up to her, dropped a hand onto her buttocks and squeezed them while saying in a leery, suggestive tone, ‘And in Egypt, father-in-law gets first go…'”
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Al Fayed was exposed as a sexual predator in a bombshell documentary which aired in 2024.
Two years on, more than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct have now been made against Al Fayed and other perpetrators linked to him, dating between 1977 and 2014 – including sexual assault, rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking.
The Metropolitan Police is dealing with at least 159 victims who contacted it directly, including 21 who came forward before Al Fayed’s death in 2023 at the age of 94.
The serialisation of the book has plunged the royal family into crisis.
Among the allegations made was a shocking claim that the King said that Diana "would be forgotten soon enough" shortly after her death.
Earl Spencer also said that the King had a "giddy" tone when speaking to him after the princess's fatal car crash in Paris in 1997.