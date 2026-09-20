Princess Diana told her brother, Earl Spencer, that serial abuser Mohamed Al Fayed groped her buttocks early in her romance with his son, Dodi, according to reports.

The earl has made the claims against the late Harrods owner after hundreds of women levied allegations against him in the wake of his death in 2023.

The Daily Mail, which is serialising the earl's bombshell memoir of Diana, reports that the late princess "disliked" the former owner of Fulham Football Club.

According to the Mail Online, the earl writes: “She (Diana) told me with revulsion how, early in her romance with Dodi, Mohamed had come up to her, dropped a hand onto her buttocks and squeezed them while saying in a leery, suggestive tone, ‘And in Egypt, father-in-law gets first go…'”

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