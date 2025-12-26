Mohamed Salah scored a controversial first-half penalty as ten-man Egypt beat South Africa 1-0 to secure a place in the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs, who edged past Zimbabwe 2-1 with a late goal from Liverpool forward Salah in their opening Group B fixture, went ahead just before half-time at the Adrar Stadium in Morocco.

Salah appeared to be hit in the face by South Africa defender Khuliso Mudau. While the contact looked accidental, the referee reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor and awarded a spot-kick, which the Liverpool frontman confidently chipped down the middle.

Salah's appearance in the tournament comes weeks after his public falling out with Liverpool boss Arne Slot, where he claimed he ha been "thrown under the bus."

