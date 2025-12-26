Mohamed Salah sends Egypt to next round of AFCON after controversial penalty
Mohamed Salah scored a controversial first-half penalty as ten-man Egypt beat South Africa 1-0 to secure a place in the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Pharaohs, who edged past Zimbabwe 2-1 with a late goal from Liverpool forward Salah in their opening Group B fixture, went ahead just before half-time at the Adrar Stadium in Morocco.
Salah appeared to be hit in the face by South Africa defender Khuliso Mudau. While the contact looked accidental, the referee reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor and awarded a spot-kick, which the Liverpool frontman confidently chipped down the middle.
Salah's appearance in the tournament comes weeks after his public falling out with Liverpool boss Arne Slot, where he claimed he ha been "thrown under the bus."
However, he was included back in the match day the squad the following week after reportedly apologising to his manager and teammates.
Egypt were reduced to ten men in first-half stoppage time following a second caution for full-back Mohamed Hany.
However, South Africa could not find an equaliser as Pharaohs goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy made a string of fine saves.
There was more controversy in added time when the referee reviewed a possible handball by Egypt defender Yasser Ibrahim, but decided against awarding South Africa a penalty.
The tournament is due to run until January 18 where the final will be held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.