Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor have announced they have entered talks to sign former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

The 34-year-old is available as a free agent after he left Anfield this summer following nine years at the club, where he scored 257 times in 442 appearances and won two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Trabzonspor updated supporters on Tuesday night saying Salah is scheduled to arrive in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Trabzonspor posted on X: “Professional footballer Mohamed Salah, with whom we have begun transfer negotiations, will be at Istanbul Ataturk Airport General Aviation Terminal at 12:00 on Wednesday, August 5 (tomorrow).

“The player is scheduled to arrive in Trabzon on the same day in the evening hours.

Read More: Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah as one of Liverpool’s all-time greats

Read More: Embattled Fifa chief Gianni Infantino orders staff to crisis meeting as he fights to save job