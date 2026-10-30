Mohammed Al Fayed's widow refuses to back £150m claims from alleged abuse survivors
Heini Wathen-Fayed has been caught in a bitter legal battle over whether Harrods or Al Fayed’s estate should foot the £150million bill, court documents revealed.
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Mohamed Al Fayed's widow has dismissed allegations that her late husband sexually abused hundreds of women as she refused to support compensation claims for survivors.
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Heini Wathen-Fayed has been caught in a bitter legal battle over whether Harrods or Al Fayed’s estate should foot the £150million bill, court documents revealed.
A hearing at the High Court last week revealed that a letter sent by her lawyers in 2024 said that Ms Wathen-Fayed “does not believe that any of the allegations against the deceased are true.”
The letter added that “any claims would face significant limitation and evidential hurdles' and 'at no stage would she support any settlement”, the Times reported.
This comes as the luxury department store looks to remove Wathen-Fayed and two of her daughters as executors of Al Fayed's estate.
Read more: Harrods could face £150m bill over Al Fayed abuse claims, lawyers say
Read more: Harrods swings back to profit after Al Fayed abuse compensation
The court was told that KP Law, which represents 270 women who say they were abused by Al-Fayed, says that the total value of their claim amounts to around £150million.
But the estate’s lawyers argue that this is “overinflated” and that the highest possible personal injury claim was a “small fraction” of both the amount being chased by KP Law and the estate’s value.
Ms Wathen-Fayed, a former model and Finnish socialite, was married to Al-Fayed for almost 40 years and together the pair had four children.
Since Al Fayed's death at 94 in 2023, hundreds of women have come forward alleging that he raped or sexually assaulted them.
The allegations prompted Harrods to set up a redress scheme for former employees who claimed they suffered abuse facilitated by the department store, which Al Fayed owned from 1985 to 2010.
But other claimants directly employed by Al Fayed, including nannies, private assistants and personal staff, are also seeking damages.
Harrods told the Times: “It is clear from last week's hearing and available court documents, alongside a lack of apology or acknowledgement of the abuse, that the Fayed estate has no intention of working constructively with survivors.
“It said this was evident in their statements, which highlight 'their focus on using a limitation defence to dismiss claims' and 'their belief' that the estimates provided are 'highly inflated'.”