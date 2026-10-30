Mohamed Al Fayed's widow has dismissed allegations that her late husband sexually abused hundreds of women as she refused to support compensation claims for survivors.

Heini Wathen-Fayed has been caught in a bitter legal battle over whether Harrods or Al Fayed’s estate should foot the £150million bill, court documents revealed.

A hearing at the High Court last week revealed that a letter sent by her lawyers in 2024 said that Ms Wathen-Fayed “does not believe that any of the allegations against the deceased are true.”

The letter added that “any claims would face significant limitation and evidential hurdles' and 'at no stage would she support any settlement”, the Times reported.

This comes as the luxury department store looks to remove Wathen-Fayed and two of her daughters as executors of Al Fayed's estate.

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