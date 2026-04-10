Tottenham winger Mohammed Kudus has suffered an injury setback and could miss the rest of the season.

Kudus has been sidelined since January 4 due to a quad injury, but had been set to return to training during the March international break.

However, new Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi has been dealt an early blow with Kudus’ anticipated availability for the final seven games of the campaign now in doubt after he suffered a setback, which may require surgery.

With Kudus’ nation Ghana involved in this summer’s World Cup and in the same group as England, the former West Ham attacker faces a race against time to feature in the tournament in America.

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