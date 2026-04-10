Mohammed Kudus suffers potentially season-ending injury setback in latest blow to Spurs
The winger has already been injured since January
Tottenham winger Mohammed Kudus has suffered an injury setback and could miss the rest of the season.
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Kudus has been sidelined since January 4 due to a quad injury, but had been set to return to training during the March international break.
However, new Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi has been dealt an early blow with Kudus’ anticipated availability for the final seven games of the campaign now in doubt after he suffered a setback, which may require surgery.
With Kudus’ nation Ghana involved in this summer’s World Cup and in the same group as England, the former West Ham attacker faces a race against time to feature in the tournament in America.
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Kudus has played 26 times for Tottenham since a £55million move in July and started nine games in a row before he suffered his initial quad injury against Sunderland on January 4.
Spurs tweeted on Thursday evening: “We can confirm that Mohammed Kudus has suffered a setback in his return from injury.
“The Ghana international forward suffered a significant quad injury during our Premier League fixture against Sunderland in January.
“He had returned to team training during the past week, however will now require further specialist review and, potentially, surgery. We will provide any relevant further updates in due course.
“We’re all with you, M.”