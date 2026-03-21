Mohammed Mohammed has been jailed for six years after groping a woman in a pub toilet. Picture: Durham Police

By Flaminia Luck

A "dangerous" sexual predator who targeted drunk women and molested a woman in a pub toilet after pretending to be a bouncer has been jailed for six years.

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Mohammed Mohammed was hunting for "intoxicated" victims in the pub in Darlington back in July 2024, Teesside Crown Court heard. The 24-year-old Sudanese refugee had been harassing women before following one into a cubicle and forcefully groping her, Teesside Crown Court heard. Mohammed deliberately stationed himself next to the female toilets and, throughout the course of half an hour, confronted a number of women, prosecutor Paul Newcombe told the court. Mr Newcombe said he blocked the path of one, tried to kiss another and touched the hair of a third as well as trying to speak to others, with their reactions making it clear his behaviour was "not welcome".

The victim was attacked in a pub toilet cubicle in Darlington, County Durham. Picture: Alamy

When the victim went into the toilets, Mohammed grabbed her by the arm, asked her to dance and said he liked her - all of which the woman rejected, Mr Newcombe said. She went into a bathroom cubicle, but Mohammed followed her into the room and knocked on the door claiming he was a bouncer and needed to see her ID, it was reported. When she opened the door of the cubicle, Mohammed pushed her back inside against a wall, undid his belt and groped her under her dress. He "ignored" her pleas as she repeatedly told him no, the court heard. The attack came to an end when a friend of the victim came in and distracted him. Door staff were called and Mohammed was arrested, later claiming to police he had gone in to "help" after he heard her screaming.

The court heard Mohammed's behaviour was "sustained" and "predatory" with the "targeting of intoxicated females". Picture: Alamy