Molly-Mae Hague has revealed Bambi has been diagnosed with croup after she was taken to hospital with a high temperature and the shakes.

Sharing an update on Bambi's health on her Instagram Stories, Molly-Mae wrote: "She's never been this under the weather before. A full week of bed-bound for her... first daddy, then Bambi... and now me today. Body literally hurts to touch. Winter joys!!"

Croup is a common condition that mainly affects babies and young children's airways and usually gets better on its own within 48 hours, according to the NHS.

The influencer , 26, said her daughter, two, had "never been this under the weather before" and would be "bed-bound" for a week while she recovers.

On her YouTube Vlog, Molly-Mae explained that she had taken Bambi into hospital after she was "shaking" and "crying" in her sleep with a high temperature.

She revealed her partner and Bambi's father Tommy Fury, 26, was also experiencing symptoms nine days after becoming ill with what they had believed was a stomach bug or food poisoning.

Molly-Mae explained: "I've just felt so sorry for him, he can't keep any food down, any liquid down.

"He's fine within himself, but when he's eating and drinking, he's just ill, it's so bizarre."

Molly-Mae and Tommy began a relationship while they were both contestants on Love Island in 2019.

They welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023 and became engaged several months later.

However, Molly-Mae and Tommy announced they had split in August 2024, with Molly-Mae later explaining the reason behind the break-up was Tommy's alcohol consumption.

In May 2025, Molly-Mae revealed they had reconciled. Their relationship features in her Amazon Prime documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.