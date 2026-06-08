Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury confirm newborn’s gender with sweet family video
Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have confirmed the gender of their second child.
Listen to this article
The couple had kept the baby’s gender a secret up until now, but they posted video of their new baby boy in a video on Instagram.
The newborn’s big sister Bambi was seen holding her brother and planting a kiss on his forehead in an adorable moment in the clip.
They captioned the video: “There’s your little brother,” with a blue heart emoji.
Bambi giggles with excitement as dad Tommy picks up the baby boy and carefully places him in Bambi’s lap.
“Here’s your brother,” Molly says. “Do you like him?”
The couple have not yet revealed the baby’s name.
They announced their son’s birth on Wednesday with a black and white photo of the family gathered around him in bed in hospital.
Molly captioned the post: “…. and then there were 4.”