Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have confirmed the gender of their second child.

The couple had kept the baby’s gender a secret up until now, but they posted video of their new baby boy in a video on Instagram.

The newborn’s big sister Bambi was seen holding her brother and planting a kiss on his forehead in an adorable moment in the clip.

They captioned the video: “There’s your little brother,” with a blue heart emoji.