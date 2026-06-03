The former Love Island star confirmed the news in an Instagram post with the newborn on Tuesday

The couple announced the news on Instagram. Picture: Social Media

By Alex Storey

Reality TV star Molly-Mae Hague has welcomed her second child with Tommy Fury.

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The couple, both 26, who met on ITV dating show Love Island in 2019, had their first child together, a daughter called Bambi, in January 2023. Taking to Instagram, the influencer shared the news with a picture showing her Tommy, Molly and Bambi gathered around the new arrival. The caption simply read: "…. and then there were 4". Read more: Molly-Mae Hague shares health update after daughter Bambi taken to hospital Read more: Laura Whitmore announces ‘unexpectedly early’ birth of second child

The gender and name of the little one has been kept a secret for the duration of the pregnancy. Molly Mae's pregnancy was announced in February which came comes months after she confirmed she was back in a relationship with Fury following a split in 2024 while they were engaged. She posted a black and white home video, date-stamped January 23 2026, to Instagram with the caption: "Soon to be four." The video began with her holding Bambi's hand while they go down some steps. The couple met on Love Island in 2019 before going on to welcome Bambi in 2023 and get engaged later the same year.

The couple announced the pregnancy news in February. Picture: Social Media