The vehicles belonging to the Hatzola Jewish Community Ambulance service were set on fire at around 1:45am on Monday

By Jacob Paul

CCTV shows the moment Jewish community ambulances were set on fire in a "deeply shocking anti-Semitic arson attack" in north London, as a manhunt to catch the suspects is underway.

Three masked suspects were seen setting a Jewish community ambulance alight on CCTV. Picture: Campaign Against Antisemitism

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Footage shows three masked arsonists approaching one of the ambulances moments before a blaze erupts and engulfs the vehicle in flames on a quiet residential street in Golders Green, north London. The clip was shared by Campaign Against Antisemitism. The vehicles belonging to the Hatzola Jewish Community Ambulance service were set on fire at around 1:45am on Monday, police said. Police and fire crews rushed to the scene, and the incident is being treated as an "anti-Semitic hate crime." Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the “deeply shocking anti-Semitic arson attack”, adding: “My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news.” He added: "Anti-Semitism has no place in our society. “Anyone with any information must come forward to the police.” Read more: LIVE: Four Jewish community ambulances set on fire in anti-Semitic arson attack Read more: Masked arsonists set four Jewish ambulances on fire in 'senseless' anti-Semitic attack in London

Four ambulances were set on fire and explosions were heard in the small hours of this morning. Picture: Social media

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the area, said: "We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern and officers remain on the scene to carry out urgent enquiries. "We are in the process of examining CCTV and are aware of online footage. We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage." Police said reports of explosions are believed to be linked to gas canisters on board the ambulances. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and road closures in the area remain in place. Hatzola, which owns the ambulances, is a large non-profit volunteer organisation that provides Jewish people with emergency medicine and transport to hospitals for free. Alex, a Rabbi from Borehamwood, told LBC's Ian Payne: "I'm utterly shocked to wake up to this news of a sickening antisemitic attack on Hatzola ambulances. "These ambulances are there to save lives, not of Jews but of everybody. And to target them sends a very, very sickening message to the Jewish community. "I think it's not only high time that the authorities explain how they're going to support and protect the Jewish people, Jewish community in this country, but also what does British society have to offer Jews in this country? "

Multiple Hatzolah Ambulances Set Ablaze in Golders Green, Foul Play Suspected:

Several Hatzolah ambulances were found engulfed in flames in Golders Green, England prompting a major emergency response late tonight.



Police and fire crews are currently en route and working to… pic.twitter.com/b9kX7I7BEt — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) March 23, 2026