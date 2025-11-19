Shocking moment knife-carrying binman punches naked charity cyclist off his bike
The cyclist has been left with chronic pain following the incident
This is the shocking moment a binman punched a naked cyclist off his bike after mistaking him for a "pervert."
The cyclist, who has not been named, was taking part in the World Naked Bike Ride charity event when 46-year-old Lee Turnage rode alongside him and punched him in the head.
The footage, released by the CPS, shows the cyclist riding along a quiet street.
Seemingly out of nowhere, Turnage rides up next to him and lashes out, sending the cyclist crashing to the ground.
Turnage, who was carrying a knife at the time, went on to claim he believed the cyclist was a “pervert.”
After punching the cyclist to the ground, Turnage went on to attack two police officers who tried to arrest him in Colchester, Essex.
Appearing at Ipswich Crown Court, Turnage pleaded guilty to two charges of actual bodily harm.
The part-time binman avoided jail, however, instead being handed a 14-month sentence, suspended for nearly two years.
Turnage first rode past the cyclist on his uninsured motorbike before turning back and launching his attack the court heard.
The incident was captured by another cyclist taking part in the event and sent to the police.
Prosecutor Charles Judge said: “Fortunately, although suffering cuts to [the victim’s] legs, grazing to his hands, arm, and hand, bearing in mind the force at which he was struck, he did not strike his head which would have caused more serious injuries.”
When police later found Turnage at a pub, he put one of them in a headlock, kicking them in the chest as he did it.
Mr Judge added: “PC Jenny Ham was taken to the floor and described being terrified for her safety and her colleague.
“Other officers attended and saw PC Charlie Jones being attended to because his ear was torn – his ear was glued to repair that particular damage.”
In a victim impact statement, the cyclist said he has faced long-lasting pain in his leg since being assaulted, which often prevents him from sleeping.
He is also reliant on a walking stick, which has caused him to put on weight, the statement said.
The man added: “This was a charity bike ride – nothing like this has ever happened to me when taking part in the numerous rides I have completed.
“The injuries sustained have impacted me greatly, especially in regard to my mobility.
“My leg remains swollen to this day, meaning I need to keep it elevated as pouch as possible. Some days it feels like that pain will never end.
“Friends I do see spend time looking after me – they have become more like carers than friends.”