The cyclist has been left with chronic pain following the incident

Lee Turnage punched the cyclist in the head. Picture: CPS

By Henry Moore

This is the shocking moment a binman punched a naked cyclist off his bike after mistaking him for a "pervert."

The cyclist, who has not been named, was taking part in the World Naked Bike Ride charity event when 46-year-old Lee Turnage rode alongside him and punched him in the head. The footage, released by the CPS, shows the cyclist riding along a quiet street. Seemingly out of nowhere, Turnage rides up next to him and lashes out, sending the cyclist crashing to the ground.

Turnage, who was carrying a knife at the time, went on to claim he believed the cyclist was a “pervert.” After punching the cyclist to the ground, Turnage went on to attack two police officers who tried to arrest him in Colchester, Essex. Appearing at Ipswich Crown Court, Turnage pleaded guilty to two charges of actual bodily harm. The part-time binman avoided jail, however, instead being handed a 14-month sentence, suspended for nearly two years. Turnage first rode past the cyclist on his uninsured motorbike before turning back and launching his attack the court heard. The incident was captured by another cyclist taking part in the event and sent to the police. Prosecutor Charles Judge said: “Fortunately, although suffering cuts to [the victim’s] legs, grazing to his hands, arm, and hand, bearing in mind the force at which he was struck, he did not strike his head which would have caused more serious injuries.”

The cyclist has been left reliant on a walking stick since the incident. Picture: CPS