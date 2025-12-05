The 36-year-old in now facing up to three years in prison if charges of manslaughter by gross negligence are proven.

The webcam footage showed the woman being left alone atop the mountain. Picture: Adlersruhe Webcam

By Henry Moore

Chilling webcam images have shown an experienced climber allegedly abandoning his girlfriend, leaving her to die on Austria’s biggest mountain.

The 33-year-old novice climber died after being left "unprotected, exhausted, and hypothermic" atop the 12,460ft Grossglockner on a brisk January night. Now, webcam images shared in local media have revealed the emergency lights of the two mountaineers during their ascent at around 6pm on January 18. Six hours later, as light began to fade, the women would die from the extreme cold. Read More: Post Office Horizon scandal could see manslaughter charges brought as probe identifies eight new suspects Read More: Man, 18, charged with manslaughter after woman falls from block of flats

The woman's emergency light could be seen atop the mountain. Picture: Adlersruhe Web Cam

The 36-year-old is now facing up to three years in prison if charges of manslaughter by gross negligence are proven. Investigators said the pair were battered with winds up to 46mph, with the conditions feeling like -20C.

The boyfriend could be seen descending the mountain. Picture: Adlersruhe Webcam