The bungalow exploded sending debris flying onto surrounding houses. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a bungalow explodes in a suspected gas blast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The house, in Newton Longville, near Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire was filmed as it exploded early on Sunday morning. One man, believed to be the house's occupant, was taken to hospital after the huge explosion that sent debris flying into the sky and raining down onto neighbouring properties. The explosion was heard as far as three miles away. Read more: Car washes and swimming pools could shut due to drought - as temperatures set to pass 36C in fifth heatwave Read more: Record 230 migrants arrive in UK after crossing Channel in single inflatable 'mega-dinghy'