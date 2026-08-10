Shocking moment bungalow explodes and sends debris flying after suspected gas blast
This is the moment a bungalow explodes in a suspected gas blast.
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The house, in Newton Longville, near Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire was filmed as it exploded early on Sunday morning.
One man, believed to be the house's occupant, was taken to hospital after the huge explosion that sent debris flying into the sky and raining down onto neighbouring properties.
The explosion was heard as far as three miles away.
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Resident, Graham Fuller said: "I ran out into the street and my neighbour had already managed to grab hold of the occupant of the property… He was badly burnt, in shock, and we were trying to treat him while all the chaos was going on.
"We’ve been kicked out of our homes at the moment – we don’t know when we’re going back."
Thames Valley Police said: "At around 9.44am emergency services were called to Cobb Hall Road, to a report of an explosion, fire and collapse of a property.
"One person sustained injuries, requiring hospital treatment, where they remain."
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue said they had sent four fire engines to the scene to deal with a suspected gas explosion.