The captain of MV Hondius is heard saying the first death on the ship was a result of “natural causes”.

The captain told passengers someone on board died of natural causes, before two more passengers were killed by hantavirus. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Jacob Paul

This is the moment the captain of the doomed rat virus-stricken cruise told passengers “the ship is safe” as he informed them a fellow holidaymaker had just died.

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Little did he know that the virus would go on to kill at least two more people on board the ship, and now health authorities are in a race against time to trace the spread of the fatal rat-borne disease. The 35-year-old travel blogger said that the group learned the fate of the first doomed passenger in an emergency meeting at 9am.

Travel blogger Ruhi Çenet said the situation was much worse the passengers were first told. Picture: Instagram

“We felt that there was something wrong. We normally don’t see the captain,” he said, adding: “I started filming because the atmosphere was tense.” But normal life on the boat continued following the announcement as the passengers assumed nothing more sinister was at play, he said. Mr Çenet added: "Since we were not told of any contagious disease, everyone was relaxed. "They didn’t even consider the possibility of having such a contagious disease. They didn’t take the problem seriously enough.”

What is hantavirus? According to the UKHSA, hantavirus is a group of viruses typically carried by rodents, including rats and mice. Humans can become infected through contact with infected rodent urine, saliva, or droppings, particularly in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces.

He claimed that elderly passengers continued to interact in the following days, while everyone ate together and no one wore masks. But on May 2, a 69-year-old British passenger tested positive for hantavirus after being evacuated to South Africa, leaving the remaining passengers stuck on board as a quarantine was rolled out. There are now a total of eight confirmed cases linked to the ship, which was travelling from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde in Africa. A British crew member who has been taken ill with the virus has been evacuated to the Netherlands. He has been identified as former police officer Mike Anstee, 56, who is now an expedition guide on the MV Hondius. Last night, speaking from a Dutch hospital he said "I'm not doing too bad". The World Health Organisation has been trying to establish how the virus got on the ship, with the first person who died having developed symptoms on April 6.

What are the symptoms of hantavirus? Symptoms of the virus can initially resemble flu-like illnesses and often appear between one to four weeks after exposure, but there are reports of symptoms occurring up to eight weeks after exposure.According to health experts, symptoms can include: Fever

Extreme fatigue

Muscle aches

Stomach pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Shortness of breath

A 70-year-old Dutch man died on April 11 and his body remained on board until April 24, when it 'was disembarked on St Helena, with his wife accompanying the repatriation', Oceanwide Expeditions said. 23 other people disembarked at this point. The man’s widow was taken ill on a flight from St Helena to South Africa, and she died on April 26 upon arrival at the emergency department of Johannesburg hospital. Health officials are now trying to trace at least 80 passengers who were on board the same two flights as the Dutch woman before she died. More than 20 Brits, including passengers and crew, are trapped on board the 353ft exploration ship which spent four days stranded off the coast of Cape Verde. The virus is thought to have been brought on board after a Dutch couple caught it during a birdwatching trip in an Argentinian rubbish dump. Both of the Dutch nationals have died, with the only other fatality understood to have been a German passenger. Five cases of hantavirus have been confirmed by the World Health Organisation, including two of the most recent evacuees.

Hantavirus patients have been evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship. Picture: Getty