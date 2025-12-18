Counter-terror police in Australia rammed a vehicle after a tip-off it was carrying men planning to commit violence. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a group of men believed to have been travelling to Bondi Beach were rammed by an unmarked police car in a dramatic counter-terrorism operation near Sydney.

New South Wales police said they had been tipped off that the men were potentially planning a ‘violent act’. A police LandCruiser carrying heavily armed counter-terrorism operatives rammed into a white Hyundai hatchback in Liverpool, 19 miles south west of Sydney.

The men were detained at the scene in Liverpool near Sydney. Picture: Social Media