Moment drunk motorcyclist, 19, slams into man, 22, after spending hours in pub – leaving him with life-changing injuries
Liam Kenny had been in the pub for six hours before he borrowed his friend's bike and crashed into Ryan Cameron
This is the shocking moment a pedestrian was hit by a motorcyclist who drove after spending the afternoon in the pub, leaving the victim with life-changing injuries.
Listen to this article
Liam Kenny drove his friend’s motorbike without a driving licence or insurance, after drinking heavily and being under the influence of cocaine.
The 19-year-old had spent the afternoon knocking back drinks at the Ship Inn in Hartlepool, Durham, on May 10 last year.
CCTV footage shows Kenny sinking pints from around midday. He ordered his last drink at 6:30pm before walking out carrying it and taking his friend’s Yamaha for a spin.
He can then be seen speeding down the road, where Ryan Cameron was out helping his mum deliver pizzas.
Read more: Christian Eriksen released from hospital 'feeling good' after collapse in Denmark match.
Read more: Smoke visible across London as 100 firefighters tackle recycling centre blaze
The 22-year-old can be seen closing the door to his parked car, leaning back and waiting next to it for the bike to pass.
Kenny’s bike can be seen hurtling towards him and colliding with him, sending Ryan crashing into the two cars parked behind him. The motorcycle can be seen scattered across the road in disarray.
Concerned onlookers rushed in to help Ryan as Kenny fled the scene, leaving his victim lying in the road.
Ryan, who has learning difficulties, was airlifted to the hospital and has suffered life-changing injuries due to the incident.
He received emergency treatment and later needed ongoing neurorehabilitation, a highly specialised form of medical care used to restore function and treat traumatic brain injuries, strokes and multiple sclerosis.
Ryan has suffered brain injuries due to the incident, is “totally dependent on his family”, has memory impairment, emotional dysregulation and is unable to work because of his injuries.
After the collision, Kenny went to the hospital claiming he had fallen down the stairs, but when he was questioned by staff on how much he had to drink, he became aggressive and left without treatment.
When officers arrived to arrest Kenny, he can be seen saying: “Yeah, I have had a drink, I told you.”
He was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for 51 months. He was nearly four-and-a-half times over the legal limit for alcohol and 12 times over the limit for benzoylecgonine, associated with cocaine use.
The motorbike’s owner, Adam Nixon, 22, was convicted in August 2025 for allowing the use of a vehicle without a licence and insurance, and drug driving. He has been disqualified from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay a fine and costs.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Aileen Ward, from the Matrix Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This case highlights the devastating consequences that dangerous driving can have on individuals, families and communities.
“This was a 20mph area designed to protect the public, yet Liam Kenny chose to ignore the law. Driving under the influence and at speed significantly impairs judgement and reaction times, putting lives at serious risk.
“We want this case to serve as a clear warning: choosing to drive or ride while under the influence, or to ignore speed limits, can destroy lives, including your own. It is simply not worth the risk.
“Our thoughts remain firmly with the victim, who sustained traumatic and life-changing injuries, including a significant brain injury as a result of the collision. The impact on his life is irreversible.
“A year on, he continues to undergo rehabilitation and has shown remarkable strength throughout his recovery.”