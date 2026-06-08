Liam Kenny had been in the pub for six hours before he borrowed his friend's bike and crashed into Ryan Cameron

Liam Kenny has been sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 51 months. Picture: Cleveland Police

By Georgia Bell

This is the shocking moment a pedestrian was hit by a motorcyclist who drove after spending the afternoon in the pub, leaving the victim with life-changing injuries.

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The 22-year-old can be seen closing the door to his parked car, leaning back and waiting next to it for the bike to pass. Kenny’s bike can be seen hurtling towards him and colliding with him, sending Ryan crashing into the two cars parked behind him. The motorcycle can be seen scattered across the road in disarray. Concerned onlookers rushed in to help Ryan as Kenny fled the scene, leaving his victim lying in the road. Ryan, who has learning difficulties, was airlifted to the hospital and has suffered life-changing injuries due to the incident. He received emergency treatment and later needed ongoing neurorehabilitation, a highly specialised form of medical care used to restore function and treat traumatic brain injuries, strokes and multiple sclerosis.

Liam Kenny can be seen leaving the pub with his last drink at 6:30pm before taking the bike for a ride. Picture: Cleveland Police

Ryan has suffered brain injuries due to the incident, is “totally dependent on his family”, has memory impairment, emotional dysregulation and is unable to work because of his injuries. After the collision, Kenny went to the hospital claiming he had fallen down the stairs, but when he was questioned by staff on how much he had to drink, he became aggressive and left without treatment. When officers arrived to arrest Kenny, he can be seen saying: “Yeah, I have had a drink, I told you.” He was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for 51 months. He was nearly four-and-a-half times over the legal limit for alcohol and 12 times over the limit for benzoylecgonine, associated with cocaine use. The motorbike’s owner, Adam Nixon, 22, was convicted in August 2025 for allowing the use of a vehicle without a licence and insurance, and drug driving. He has been disqualified from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay a fine and costs.

Ryan Cameron has been left "totally dependent on his family" with life-changing injuries sustained by brain damage. Picture: Cleveland Police