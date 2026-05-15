By Jacob Paul

This is the shocking moment a teenager, who rode an e-bike while dangerously high on cannabis, knocked down and killed an 86-year-old on a zebra crossing.

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Billy Stokoe, 19, was over the cannabis limit of 2 micrograms when he collided with fit and active Gloria Stephenson while riding an illegal and defective electric Sur-Ron bike on the road in Sunderland on May 16 last year. He held his mobile phone in his left hand despite the left-sided brake being the only one that worked, Newcastle Crown Court heard, and rode for half-a-mile in that manner. Dashcam footage showed he did not slow down or attempt to avoid Mrs Stephenson, who was walking her daughter’s dog and trying to complete her 10,000 steps a day when she was fatally injured at the crossing. Stokoe was thrown off the bike but did not stop at the scene, instead riding off to change his clothes and hide the machine at a friend’s house. He handed himself in at a police station just over an hour later. Read more: Shocking moment motorbike spins through the air before it is left dangling from traffic light after crash that left biker seriously injured Read more: Tributes paid to 'loving' and 'devoted' headteacher who died after being knocked off his bike as four arrested

Gloria Stephenson died aged 86 following the fatal crash. Picture: Family handout

The teenager was jailed for six years and nine months after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving. Judge Robert Adams said Mrs Stephenson was a vulnerable road user on a pedestrian crossing who had waited for traffic to stop for her and the dog. Stokoe was also disqualified from driving for more than eight years. Mrs Stephenson was a mother of four, with 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, who had managed domestic services for a local health authority. She died at the scene – having suffered a severe leg injury and cardiac arrest – despite the efforts of air ambulance specialists.

One of her four daughters, Lisa Tench, addressed Stokoe in the dock and said in her victim statement: “You, on your illegal, defective bike. You, speeding. You, on your phone. You, under the influence of cannabis. “Mam didn’t stand a chance. You hit her with such ferocity that you catapulted her feet away from the crossing inflicting those horrific injuries on her and injuring my dog. “You drove off and left her there to die.” Eldest daughter Julie Francis told the court: “Our Mam was fit and healthy, with years left to live a full and active life. “She had a zest for life that did not fade or diminish with age, she was vital and vivacious until the day you killed her. “Our Mam was a beautiful woman, looking good was effortless to her, in fact she was known as ‘Glamorous Gloria’.

Stokoe admitted to causing death by dangerous driving. Picture: PA

“But, much more importantly, she was a good person, with strong moral principles which she tried to live her life by.” The family was angered by Stokoe applying last year to vary his bail conditions so he could go to Wembley to watch Sunderland, and to go on holiday, although the court heard he did not attend the match. They believed Stokoe had shown no remorse, although Judge Adams said he had seen evidence of the teenager’s regret and sorrow. Michael Bunch, prosecuting, said dashcam footage showed Stokoe riding with his phone in his left hand prior to the fatal collision. The uninsured e-bike, which was not street legal, had no brake on the right-hand side as it was defective, with no brake lever. Mr Bunch said an expert who assessed the machine afterwards found “it would have been obvious to a careful and competent rider that the bike was not in a safe condition to use on the public roads”.

Stokoe, knowing he only had one brake, should have been riding more carefully, the court heard. The only operational brake was the left and Stokoe was carrying his phone in that hand, the court heard, and he should have been riding more carefully. Helen Towers, defending, said the teenager was remorseful and had said: “I will forever be sorry and I don’t expect to ever be forgiven. “I wish more than anything that I could change it all.” A psychological assessment revealed Stokoe had an IQ of just 66 and the court heard that he has ADHD.

Gloria Stephenson, 86, was hit as she used a zebra crossing. Picture: PA