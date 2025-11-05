A firework can be seen shooting out of the property before the blaze which claimed a man's life took hold.

A group of people burst into a man's Tile Cross house and set off an industrial-sized firework, killing him in a blaze. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

New CCTV footage showing a group of people running away after an industrial-sized firework exploded in a man's house has been released by police eight years after he died in a fresh bid to catch his killers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tony Nicholls, 56, was seriously injured when a group of people burst into his home in Tile Cross, Birmingham, and set off the firework, which contained around 200 tubes of explosives, inthe hallway at around 11.20pm on November 2 2017. Mr Nicholls, who was trapped in an upstairs bedroom by the fire which gutted the property in Birchtrees Drive, died in hospital five days later from burns and injuries linked to smoke inhalation, an inquest heard in 2019. Five men aged 31, 30, 23, 22 and 19, along with a 19-year-old woman, were previously arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation by West Midlands Police. Police have released new CCTV showing a group of people approaching Mr Nicholls’ home and then running away moments later as a firework can be seen shooting out of the property before the blaze which claimed his life took hold. Read more: Father of woman killed by stalker colleague calls for greater protections for employees Read more: Afghan who threatened to kill Farage posts more videos from prison



Damage inside a property in Birchtrees Drive in Tile Cross, Birmingham. Picture: PA

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said the images have been released now because allegiances can change over time and urged anyone with information to come forward and give Mr Nicholls’ family closure. He said: “You can see from the size of the firework that it was always going to cause significant damage if let off indoors.“The firework is called a Colossus Finale 600 Series. It’s industrial-sized and unusual, and we still believe someone out there may have information about where it came from.“It’s hard to imagine just how awful Tony’s final moments must have been, and we are determined to get justice for him and his family. “We are releasing these new images now as we know that over time, allegiances can change. People who didn’t feel willing or able to speak up at the time may now feel very differently. “We want to show just how callous an act this was and for the people responsible, or those who know who was responsible, to examine their conscience.

The firework that caused damage inside the property. Picture: PA