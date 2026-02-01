Moment hammer-wielding thieves target jewellery shop on Richmond's 'Ted Lasso' alley in brazen broad daylight raid. Picture: Social Media

By Danielle de Wolfe

The moment hammer wielding thieves targeted a jewellery shop in Richmond as workers attempted to fight off raiders has been caught on camera.

The store, located on a busy alleyway made famous by hit comedy series 'Ted Lasso', was targeted by the two thieves at around 10.30am on Saturday in a brazen daylight raid. One man can be seen attempting to smash the window of the Gregory & Co jewellers, located in Richmond, south west London, repeatedly with a hammer, while a second figure stands beside him and locals watch on. The assailant with the hammer can then be seen peeling back the shop window to reveal jewellery, as the pair scoop valuables into a rucksack. Grabbing armfuls of valuables from the storefront, the shop workers arms can then be seen inside the window, as they attempt to save items and ward off the thieves. Read more: Wanted rape suspect arrested in Manchester following facial recognition alert Read more: Woman, 50, stabbed to death on 'busy' London street - as man arrested on suspicion of murder

The footage, which was uploaded to social media by an onlooker, then shows the pair making off down the alley towards Richmond Common with a rucksack full of stolen jewellery. The alley has become a popular pilgrimage location for television fans in recent years, after acting as the backdrop to countless scenes in the hit Apple TV show, starring Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham. The video has now garnered hundreds of comments after being posted to local Facebook groups, with one user writing: "So every body stood and watched on?" A second wrote: "10.30 on a Saturday morning? They don’t care about being caught then do they?! Got some nerve!" While a third commented: "Disgraceful, evil men......& honest, hard working people end up paying the price. This country's turned into a soft touch & so, in return we get no respect. Please, please..... get the police back on the beat....!!!???" In a statement issued to LBC, the Metropolitan Police said: “An investigation is under way following an aggravated burglary at a jewellers in Paved Court, Richmond.

